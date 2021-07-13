Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.18% of Amtech Systems worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

