Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $63,097.01. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

