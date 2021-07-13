Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

AMRX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

