AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of AMETEK worth $247,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 50,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 626,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.22 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

