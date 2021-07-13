AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke Sells 2,700 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00.

NYSE AME traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.30. 1,111,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.22 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

