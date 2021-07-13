Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 192,817 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192,817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $256,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 9.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

