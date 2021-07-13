Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $303.87 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591,058 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $303,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,078,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

