Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $273.29 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,109,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $273,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

