Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 134.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $230,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.18 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

