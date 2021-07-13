Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 676,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Danaher worth $286,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $181.18 and a twelve month high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

