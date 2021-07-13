American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Plans $40.00 Quarterly Dividend

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $160.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of ICTPU stock opened at $1,810.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,450.91. American Restaurant Partners has a 52-week low of $730.00 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00.

American Restaurant Partners Company Profile

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

