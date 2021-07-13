American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $47.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.44 on Friday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 183,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American International Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

