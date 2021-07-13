American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Raymond Joabar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.84. 129,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in American Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $7,737,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

