American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $940,000.00.

Douglas Charles Maclellan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $832,000.00.

Shares of ABML stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,603. American Battery Metals Co. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on American Battery Metals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

