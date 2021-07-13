AMEPAY Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,949.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $142,949.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00158454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.93 or 0.99909168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00954966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

