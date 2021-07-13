AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.56. 987,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,068,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

