Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 6,184 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76.

Shares of NYSE:AMBA traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 122,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,221. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

