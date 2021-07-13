Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,773.00

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,773.00 and last traded at $3,755.04, with a volume of 100860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,718.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,356.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.