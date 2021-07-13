Alzamend Neuro (NYSE:ALZN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.56. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 398 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,124,300 shares of company stock worth $11,103,585 over the last 90 days.

About Alzamend Neuro (NYSE:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.