ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALXO. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

ALXO opened at $54.77 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.14.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock worth $2,871,231 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ALX Oncology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

