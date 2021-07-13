Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.