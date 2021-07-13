Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1048267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

