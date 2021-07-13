Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sells $34,646,249.39 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,531.21, for a total transaction of $35,155,975.69.

Shares of NYSE:GOOG traded up $19.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,630.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,002. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

