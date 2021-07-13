Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $493.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

