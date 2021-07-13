Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Alleghany worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany stock opened at $673.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $694.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

