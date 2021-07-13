All Sports Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. All Sports has a market cap of $27.19 million and $4.90 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005404 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

