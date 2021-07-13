Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $205.48

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.48, but opened at $209.90. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $209.75, with a volume of 140,781 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $572.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.