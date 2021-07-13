Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,185 shares of company stock worth $17,929,242. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. 29,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.