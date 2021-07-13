Alesco Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.15. 22,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $203.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.