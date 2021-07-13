Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,479. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

