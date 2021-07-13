Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,346. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.