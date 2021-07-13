Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,325. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19.

