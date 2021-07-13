Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Reduced by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 566,330 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 17,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

