Alamo Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

NYSE:ALG opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares in the company, valued at $29,324,470.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

