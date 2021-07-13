Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 15,202 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00.

NYSE:ABNB opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

