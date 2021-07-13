Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein Sells 5,032 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84.

On Monday, June 7th, David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84.

Airbnb stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

