Air T, Inc. (NYSE:AIRT) CEO Buys $35,161.10 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NYSE:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $35,161.10.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

