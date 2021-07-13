Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.63.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

