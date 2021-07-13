Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$121.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.95.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$75.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$82.33. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 over the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

