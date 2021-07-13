AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $138.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AGCO opened at $131.36 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

