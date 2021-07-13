Aeternity Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $35.19 million and $6.08 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00082246 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00040341 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,903,588 coins and its circulating supply is 340,082,644 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

