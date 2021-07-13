AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells $1,342,625.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,342,625.00.
Shares of NYSE:AVAV traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,758. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.
About AeroVironment
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.