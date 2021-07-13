AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,800 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

