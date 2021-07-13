Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADYYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,478.00. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,311.02. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,501.00 and a twelve month high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

