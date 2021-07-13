Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,757. The firm has a market cap of C$948.09 million and a PE ratio of -53.16. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last 90 days.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

