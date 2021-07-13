Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Lessened by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NYSE:AAP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,709. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

