ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,115. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.30. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

