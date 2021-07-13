Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given a $34.12 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 target price on Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.06.

AHEXY stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

