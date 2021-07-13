Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given a $34.12 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 target price on Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.06.
AHEXY stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
