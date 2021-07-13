Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 630,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,250. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

