Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 2nd

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.